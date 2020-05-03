  • May 3, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We are in Liminal Space!

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We are in Liminal Space!

Posted: Sunday, May 3, 2020 6:45 am

Joseph Uecker, Odessa

I looked up liminal space on the Internet (https://inaliminalspace.org/about-us/what-is-a-liminal-space/): “The word liminal comes from the Latin word ‘limen’, meaning threshold: any point or place of entering or beginning. A liminal space is the time between the ‘what was’ and the ‘next.’ It is a place of transition, a season of waiting, and not knowing. Liminal space is where all transformation takes place, if we learn to wait and let it form us.

“Author and theologian Richard Rohr describes this space as: ‘where we are betwixt and between the familiar and the completely unknown. There alone is our old world left behind, while we are not yet sure of the new existence. That’s a good space where genuine newness can begin. ... This is the sacred space where the old world is able to fall apart, and a bigger world is revealed. If we don’t encounter liminal space in our lives, we start idealizing normalcy. The threshold is God’s waiting room. Here we are taught openness and patience as we come to expect an appointment with the divine Doctor.’”

We are definitely in liminal space with the Coronavirus. So often these days people say: “Let’s get back to normal.” Yet many doctors and scientists say that we’re in for a new normal. We’re in liminal space.

Let’s not waste this time. How can we be creative in our educational methods? In our politics? In our business dealings? In our social communications? In our religion? How can we make a new normal for our polarized country? How can we let this time be a stepping- stone rather than a stumbling block? How can we be imaginative to create a better future? Maybe we don’t know how, but if we share with each other our desire, together we can make things happen.

We just celebrated Easter. But before Easter came Good Friday. And between those two was Saturday, that day of waiting, not knowing – God’s waiting room! If we go back to what was and do not grow from this experience, what a waste!

Posted in on Sunday, May 3, 2020 6:45 am.

