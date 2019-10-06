  • October 6, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Americans must stand up - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Americans must stand up

E. R. Edmondson Odessa

It is time for the American People to vote the liberal Democrats out of office. And, where necessary the American people will need to vote out RINOS as well. We cannot continue from now until next November hearing the about impeachment of Donald Trump. Trump is following the law while the liberals have committed more impeachment acts than we can remember beginning with the Clintons. Beware Democrats because what you are doing is going to backfire on you. The American people will not remain silent much longer. Bullying the British colonists caused the country of Great Britain to lose an entire continent in 1776. Remember, Democrats, socialists and liberals that history always repeats itself.

