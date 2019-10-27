  • October 27, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Williams would make good justice - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Williams would make good justice

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:15 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Williams would make good justice Tryon D. Lewis, Former: State District Judge; Texas State Representative; Chair of the Ector County Republican Party Odessa American

I am delighted that Bruce Williams has decided to run for Justice Place 2 of our 11th Court of Appeals. We Republicans are fortunate to have a conservative candidate of his integrity and reputation seeking that position. All West Texans will benefit from the legal knowledge and experience he will bring to that important Court. His experience in dealing with complex Oil & Gas legal issues is greatly needed on our appellate benches.

In court, Bruce is always prepared on the law and facts, ethical, courteous, fair and professional. He will carry those qualities to the Bench. Please join me in supporting Bruce Williams for Justice of the Court of Appeals.

