LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Real issues are in Democratic run cities

I find it interesting that the U.S. cities which have the highest crime rates, filthiest environments, most corrupt politicians, highest taxes, and highest unemployment rates are, and have been for decates, under Democrat political leadership. The fact that these same cities happen to have the mostly black and Latino populations is incidental, and not the reason. Racism has nothing to do with it. The problem is Democrats. They are interested in nothing except making as much money as possible, while keeping the population convinced that the reason they are poor is because of rich Republicans.