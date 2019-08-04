  • August 4, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Real issues are in Democratic run cities - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Real issues are in Democratic run cities

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 4, 2019 5:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Real issues are in Democratic run cities Sandy Milner Odessa Odessa American

I find it interesting that the U.S. cities which have the highest crime rates, filthiest environments, most corrupt politicians, highest taxes, and highest unemployment rates are, and have been for decates, under Democrat political leadership. The fact that these same cities happen to have the mostly black and Latino populations is incidental, and not the reason. Racism has nothing to do with it. The problem is Democrats. They are interested in nothing except making as much money as possible, while keeping the population convinced that the reason they are poor is because of rich Republicans.

This is the entire Democrat platform; ignore the real problems and blame Republicans, rich people(except themselves) and especially Trump for all the problems!

Posted in on Sunday, August 4, 2019 5:45 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
76°
Humidity: 72%
Winds: NNE at 10mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 98°/Low 75°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 99°/Low 76°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]