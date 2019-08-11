LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Guns don’t shoot themselves

I would like to get through to all the democrats, democratic socialists, liberals, NAACP, DNC, democratic presidential candidates, ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter, and all the other anti-gun nuts out there. It requires common sense and thinking.

I own an AR-15. I love my AR-15. Sometimes I get it out and pet it. My AR-15 is not a racist. My AR-15 is not a bigot. My AR-15 is not a misogynist or any of the “phobes” you talk about. My AR-15 sleeps under my bed. It won’t do anything unless I get it out, load it, rack one in the chamber, point it, and pull the trigger. If I get a head shot that’s a point for me. If I get a miss, that’s on me. My AR-15 cannot do anything by itself. It is just a macho looking , .223 caliber rifle. You call it assault rifle,. Well it won’t assault anyone by itself. It can’t unless I use it that way. It won’t harm anyone by itself, it can’t, unless I use it that way.

Now that you know this, why do you want to take it away from me? If you still do, then you are not thinking. If you are incapable of thinking it through, then call me, I’ll do your thinking for you.

There is a special place in my heart for ANTIFA, so for your safety, dont’ come to Odessa with your antics. My AR-15 won’t shoot you, but i will get my AR-15 and I’ll shoot you. Think about it.