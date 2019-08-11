  • August 11, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Guns don’t shoot themselves - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Guns don’t shoot themselves

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:00 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Guns don’t shoot themselves Jimmy Edwards Odessa Odessa American

I would like to get through to all the democrats, democratic socialists, liberals, NAACP, DNC, democratic presidential candidates, ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter, and all the other anti-gun nuts out there. It requires common sense and thinking.

I own an AR-15. I love my AR-15. Sometimes I get it out and pet it. My AR-15 is not a racist. My AR-15 is not a bigot. My AR-15 is not a misogynist or any of the “phobes” you talk about. My AR-15 sleeps under my bed. It won’t do anything unless I get it out, load it, rack one in the chamber, point it, and pull the trigger. If I get a head shot that’s a point for me. If I get a miss, that’s on me. My AR-15 cannot do anything by itself. It is just a macho looking , .223 caliber rifle. You call it assault rifle,. Well it won’t assault anyone by itself. It can’t unless I use it that way. It won’t harm anyone by itself, it can’t, unless I use it that way.

Now that you know this, why do you want to take it away from me? If you still do, then you are not thinking. If you are incapable of thinking it through, then call me, I’ll do your thinking for you.

There is a special place in my heart for ANTIFA, so for your safety, dont’ come to Odessa with your antics. My AR-15 won’t shoot you, but i will get my AR-15 and I’ll shoot you. Think about it.

Posted in on Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Mainly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

monday

weather
High 104°/Low 78°
Sunshine. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 104°/Low 75°
A few clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]