LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tragedy was also our finest hour as a community

Dear Chief Gerke / Sheriff Mike Griffis / Chief John Alvarez / Captain Jeremy Rowland:

Thanks to you and to your team of first responders, our country was shown how Odessans and West Texans come together in a time of crisis.

Rest assured that as a family, you are in our prayers. We pray for continued strength and healing of the courageous men and women on your team and their families. Please share with your team - it is not the tragedy of August 31st that defines us as a community, but who they are, what they did, how they, local organizations and citizens responded that defines the resilience and strong spirit of Odessa and West Texas.

In times of stress or happiness, our family relies on our strong faith deep-rooted as a Christian family. We believe in the power and grace of God. Ultimately, we trust that goodness prevails over evil. We believe in the brotherhood of community and the intuitive neighborly response. Your commitment to the welfare of the community, to protect and defend, affirmed our beliefs. That weekend we were caring for our 3 year-old granddaughter in Odessa. Shocked and becoming protective of our granddaughter were feelings we experienced. Our feelings transitioned from worry to hope and thanksgiving as we saw the community draw close and begin the healing process. Law enforcement agencies local and state, hospitals, city branches, school districts, vhambers of commerce, local media, West Texas businesses, communities and everyday citizens rose up to the challenge and became humanity at its best!

We love and miss our family and friends in Odessa/Midland as we moved from Odessa earlier in the year. Fort Davis is our new home, and we are happy to meet new friends and become an active part of the friendly, small and strong working town in the mountains. As we frequent Odessa/Midland often, we are proud to always call Odessa/Midland ‘home’. Please accept this poem to sincerely express a heartfelt thanks to you, your staff and West Texas. Thank you for unselfishly demonstrating the spirit of being a first responder. God bless you, your family and your staff. God bless Odessa/Midland. God bless Texas and God bless our great country, USA!

Gratefully yours,

Michael P. Garcia, RCP and Patricia Q. Garcia, CAVS

Fort Davis