LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Take your own temperature

I am writing this letter as a physician who practiced medicine in Odessa and Midland for over 18 years and not as the husband of Laura Mathew. In 2002, before I joined Texas Tech as Professor of Internal Medicine, I was a tenured full professor at Vanderbilt (1982-1986) and Duke (1986 to 2002). At present, I am Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Internal Medicine at Texas Tech. I do know a thing or two about teaching institutions and health care.

The Superintendent of ECISD claims he was following CDC guidelines. CDC is not idiotic enough to mandate the sparse healthcare workers to go to various establishments to record daily temperatures of the staff. There is no adult in Odessa or anywhere else in the country who cannot take his/her own temperature. The Superintendent has not provided any guidelines as to what the nurse should do if the temperature is elevated. At a time when every sensible healthcare authority is pleading with people not to overwhelm the system by seeking help for minor ailments including elevated temperatures we do not know what the Superintendent wants to accomplish with this temperature data gathered by exposing his staff to an enormous risk. There is only a limited supply of SARS-2 CoV test kits and no hospital/clinic is going to waste the few available test kits on everyone with a fever. Does the Superintendent want everyone with fevers to isolate himself/herself for 14 days? That is not in the CDC guidelines but will be present only in the ECISD Superintendent’s guidelines.

The Superintendent is obviously ignorant about healthcare. He has forced the resignation of the one person who could provide him with some badly needed guidance. Maybe he does not want input from a woman. Laura is a bilingual person with over 44 years of nursing experience with a Masters in Public Health. She served in Nursing Administration in two major teaching hospitals; Vanderbilt and University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill), not to mention several other hospitals. By forcing her to resign, the Superintendent has shot himself in the foot leaving no one to shed any light in the total darkness of ignorance that surrounds him, at the time of a national health catastrophe.

With her congestive cardiac failure, at the age of 67 years, Laura is at high risk for fatality should she contact SARS-2 CoV infection. For being reluctant to risk her life for a senseless activity he asked for her resignation, on the spot, then and there, the very same day. I will let you decide if this represents the stripes of a good, caring, sensible administrator or that of a short-sighted, dictatorial, egoist.

Federal law unconditionally mandates the safety and security of the staff. While demanding that the nurse should take daily temperatures of the administrative staff the Superintendent failed to enquire how many of the nursing staff are high risk for the potentially fatal SARS 2 CoV infections. He did not want to know what protective equipment/gear the nurses have. As a matter of fact; the entire nursing department has just a few face masks here and there, and soon that too will have none. Yet, the Superintendent pushed them, under the pain of forced resignation, to put their lives at risk for a senseless activity that originated from administrative caprice and nothing else. Is risking lives of your staff worth the useless information thus gathered? If you were a nurse at high risk will you put your life on the line for this purpose? Would you want your kith and kin to work as an ECISD nurse?

ECISD has over 300 teacher openings. Any sensible administrator should know that the best technique to keep the staff is to show them that you care about them. By exposing the nursing staff to a life threatening illness with no protective gear, for no meaningful reason, he has demonstrated how little import he gives to the weal and welfare of his staff. If he had even an iota of concern for his staff, at the very least, he would have shown some interest in providing protective gear for them. At a time when the whole world is bemoaning the number of medical personnel coming down with SARS 2 CoV infections the ECISD Superintendent, is forcing the ECISD nursing staff to expose themselves to the enormous risk of SARS 2 CoV infection with no protective gear, for no intelligent purpose. I may add this is in distinct violation of the specific OSHA mandate that no employer can or should require an employee to expose himself/herself to SARS 2 CoV infection. Either the Superintendent did not know or does not care about the law. Maybe he thinks he is above the law.

I am a naturalized citizen. I am shocked that such violation of the law, not to mention concern for a fellow human being, can take place in a country that promises "justice for all". I decided to write to you as it is often said that the press is voice/ conscience of the “the people”.

My motivation to write this letter did not emerge from my concern for Laura. In these days of extreme nursing shortage a nurse with a MPH and over 44 years of clinical/administrative experience should not have much difficulty in finding a better paying and more satisfying job. My motivation is derived exclusively from my concern for the children who turn to ECISD for wisdom/knowledge. In India, there is an ancient Sanskrit saying, “Guru Sakshat Mahesvaraha”- "Teacher is God supreme”.