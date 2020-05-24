LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Memorial Day needs to be honored

The best way for Americans to fully appreciate their privileges of citizenship would be to pause and contemplate the meaning of Memorial Day. This holiday, celebrated the last Monday in May, honors the memory of every service member who gave the ultimate sacrifice for his and her country. Each citizen should endeavor to give at least a moment of time on that day, if not each day, in remembrance of “those who gave their lives that a nation might live.”

Those words were spoken by President Abraham Lincoln in the brief eulogy delivered at Gettysburg after the conclusion of that epic Civil War battle. In his speech, President Lincoln spoke eloquently of the sacrifices made by “the brave men, living and dead, who struggled here.” The President, fully cognizant of the monumental sacrifices given by those who dared to wear the uniform of their nation, intended to remind his audience that those soldiers “gave the last full measure of devotion” for a purpose – “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

The organized commemorations of those soldiers’ deeds later became known as Decorations Day. That name was fitting, because survivors of the deceased soldiers would go to the cemeteries and decorate the graves of loved ones lost in battle.

Since then, thousands of American Marines, soldiers and sailors of uncommon valor have died on battlefields, in the air and on the seas throughout the world in the service of their nation. Most recently, our brethren have died in action in Lebanon, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Memorial Day is the one day out of the year dedicated to their memory.

A popular slogan of veterans and patriots is “Freedom is not Free.” This short statement, like the words of President Lincoln in the Gettysburg address, speaks volumes about America’s gifts of citizenship. Each celebrated right and blessing of liberty exists due to the sacrifices made by fellow Americans over the decades and centuries of the nation’s history.

On each Memorial Day, all citizens should pay homage to the memory of those lost in battle and remind each other of their bravery. We should teach each child that his and her blessings of freedom were made possible by the willingness of citizens to don the uniform, accomplish their missions, and stand their ground, even to the death if necessary.