LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sanders is dangerous

Bernie Sanders is an openly avowed Socialist. His platform is committed to providing “free” college to everybody, and “free” medical care for everybody. Most of his supporters are under age 35, and are coming from an educational system that has deviated from education to indoctrination. These supporters have not been taught American exceptionalism, patriotism, and the benefits of our capitalistic system. All the school systems teach now is the evils of capitalism and nationalism; and the beauty of Socialism. They conveniently ignore the starvation, genocide, tyranny, and lack of civil rights in Socialist countries. They also ignore the costs of all the “free” programs in these countries.

Sanders points to European countries as models which provide medical care for all, and education for all, but he doesn’t mention how these thing are paid for.

Well, here’s a newsflash. They are paid for by higher taxes than anything in America. For instance, in Germany, the income tax rate is 47.4%, and they have a value-added tax (VAT) of 19%. VAT is a tax paid on everything a person buys. England has an income tax rate of 47%, and a VAT of 20%. Italy’s income tax rate is 45.8%, with a VAT of 22%. Greece has an income tax rate of 65% and a VAT of 24%. And, European income tax rates, for the most part, are not graduated. In other words, everybody, regardless of their income, pays those high rates.

American income tax rates are graduated, with many people paying as low as 10%, and the highest income tax rate is only 37%. Many lower income people actually pay no income tax, due to the Earned Income Credit, and even get back more than they paid in. If Sanders becomes president, and manages to get free education and free medical care for all, then everybody’s taxes will go up astronomically, and most people’s standard of living will go down.

Besides all of the economic disadvantages of Socialism, there is the fact that Socialism has failed in every country where it has been the system of government. See Venezuela. And, the killings of their own people by dictators have been incredible. Kim Il Sung of North Korea has had 1.6 million people killed. Pol Pot of Cambodia killed 1.7 million. Hitler killed 17 million. Stalin killed 23 million. Mao Ze Dong of China, killed 78 million! And every other Socialist country in the world has killed some number of its own people to maintain control of their countries.

You may say that it wouldn’t happen here, but you would be wrong. If our government ever does become Socialistic, and achieves the Democrats’ goal of taking away our 2nd Amendment rights, and then confiscating our guns, we will be in the same shape as those other countries. If our government cannot be constrained by the people, our government will kill us just like has happened in other countries. If our government cannot or will not be restrained by our people and our Constitution, we will become just another dictatorship, and America will be lost!