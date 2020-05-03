LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Media was too rude

There appears to have been a real negative turn towards some of our local leaders recently by members of this press. Some of the coverage of Judge Hays has gotten just flat out nasty. In your opinion piece “OUR VIEW: Sideshow needs to end now” some of the comments got out of line. “And the ultimate blame lies with County Judge Debi Hays, who is allegedly leading the effort.” “We say allegedly” and on and on. The article read more like a hit piece than an opinion piece written by a professional reporter.

I won’t lie, I have had my disagreements with Judge Hays. I have talked with her about our disagreements. I have spoken at commissioner court meetings about our disagreements, but never once has it gotten personal. Even when I went to a hearing and spoke against a tax rate she supported she still smiled, greeted me with a hug, and took a picture with my children. We worked it out like adults. I still disagree with that vote but I also still smile and talk to her like a friend every time I see her.

Yes, we have disagreed, but she does not have evil in her heart and does not deserve to be attacked. Maybe she has not been as available to the media as you would like, but maybe that is also because certain members of the media have been acting unprofessionally. I am a strong supporter of the media. I understand the media’s role in maintaining our freedom and keeping the public informed.

The media is specifically protected in the Constitution because our founders understood the importance of a free press. Please do not abuse that freedom to attack our leaders on a personal level.

I will continue to support Judge Hays while she is in office. I will probably continue to disagree with her at times. So is life in a Republic. When I agree with her I will voice my agreement. When I disagree I will voice my disagreement. What I will never do is attack her as a person. I hope and pray that our local media will do the same. It is time that all sides treat each other with civility, even in the face of disagreement.