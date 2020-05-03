LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Practice safe living

As a senior citizen with underlying causes, I am practicing the COVID 19 protocols and self-isolating and only going out for essential activities. While staying home, I am reading more and just finished a wonderful book by Eric Metaxas, a bestselling author, whom we had here as a part of the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Distinguished Lecture series in 2017. It is entitled, “If you can Keep It”, and tells the story of the forgotten promise of American Liberty. I would encourage everyone to obtain a copy and read it during this difficult time. I must admit I had not heard of the “Golden Triangle of Freedom” coined by Oz Guinness. It states that to be free, freedom requires virtue, virtue requires faith, and faith requires freedom. That is something to ponder. The book tells the story of how we came to be as a country and how truly unique we are as Americans and how far we have strayed from many of the original concepts embodied in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to be a government of the people, by the people, for the people. It strikes home especially in these difficult times. As I stated I would encourage all to read and compare what our founding fathers envisioned and their principles to those that are being practiced today and how our leaders are responding. For me it was an eye opener.