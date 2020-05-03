  • May 3, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Practice safe living - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Practice safe living

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, May 3, 2020 6:15 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Practice safe living Charles Cotten, Odessa Odessa American

As a senior citizen with underlying causes, I am practicing the COVID 19 protocols and self-isolating and only going out for essential activities. While staying home, I am reading more and just finished a wonderful book by Eric Metaxas, a bestselling author, whom we had here as a part of the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Distinguished Lecture series in 2017. It is entitled, “If you can Keep It”, and tells the story of the forgotten promise of American Liberty. I would encourage everyone to obtain a copy and read it during this difficult time. I must admit I had not heard of the “Golden Triangle of Freedom” coined by Oz Guinness. It states that to be free, freedom requires virtue, virtue requires faith, and faith requires freedom. That is something to ponder. The book tells the story of how we came to be as a country and how truly unique we are as Americans and how far we have strayed from many of the original concepts embodied in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution to be a government of the people, by the people, for the people. It strikes home especially in these difficult times. As I stated I would encourage all to read and compare what our founding fathers envisioned and their principles to those that are being practiced today and how our leaders are responding. For me it was an eye opener.

Posted in on Sunday, May 3, 2020 6:15 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
71°
Humidity: 41%
Winds: SSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 71°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 102°/Low 71°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 101°/Low 65°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 57°
Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]