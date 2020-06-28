  • June 28, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrat machine ramps up again

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrat machine ramps up again

Posted: Sunday, June 28, 2020

Douglas Moss

Once again we are in an election year with a consequential incumbent Republican(?) running for reelection against the Democrat machine that has ramped up its minions to fever pitch. In 1984 POTUS Reagan trudged through a disgusting lot of ragers arrayed against him. He was reelected with the narrowest of marg--wait, no, it was the greatest landslide in American Presidential election history. In 2004 POTUS Bush, amid the drip-drip-drip of daily Iraq and Afghanistan military deaths reported with accompanying photographs and names, won reelection handily.

Now POTUS Trump, recently impeached, then acquitted, has been working, without ceasing, to dismantle the tentacles of government that have been gradually and incessantly strangling us to freedom death.

Yes, freedom death--that moment when our Constitution and Declaration of Independence become meaningless against the burgeoning power of government enslavement. Then, once they becomes meaningless, Congress will pass a bill that the POTUS will sign, that condemns our precious documents and history to incineration. That will be the end of the greatest country in the entire history of man. America will become like all other enslaved failures.

Or will it?

I believe in the American People. We have been ordered into our homes, sequestered from each other in obedience to government edicts. This might have worked--but for advanced communication technology coupled with family reconstitution and separation of children from public schools. We've had time to think, observe, evaluate our condition.

There are hundreds of millions of Americans who have had about as much bother from the very noisy, made visible, anarchists used by the very-minority left to "herd" us, as we can stand. The reason the left has congealed over the past century is patience. They've thrown it aside in their dash to take...power...over us. Their numbers have shrunk to a comparatively small number, concentrated in a few states and cities, from whence their minions in the media feed the entire country a steady diet of mayhem designed to overwhelm our sense of reality. That, coupled with generational public school indoctrination with leftist mindset, has moved the conflict into our homes and families. Younger against older in combat.

If the young prevail with their leftism that defies truth, we are sunk. If the older prevail by deprogramming the younger--we reclaim our constituted republic from the destructive forces of evil that have eaten humanity throughout history.

Posted in on Sunday, June 28, 2020

