LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kirk Edwards is right

Re: Kirk Edwards excellent letter in the 4-1-20 OA, to which, what if as many of us as possible were to mail a copy of it to the president, to the Texas Railroad Commission, to whoever else, in order to encourage action in a positive direction for the oil industry? And not just for us, but if oil is the lifeblood of a mobile military, and a very sizable basis of the tax base in order to sustain current military capability, then might the greater concern be the appearance of national weakness in that critical area in front of the enemies of the United States?