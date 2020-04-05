  • April 5, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kirk Edwards is right

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Kirk Edwards is right

Posted: Sunday, April 5, 2020 6:45 am

R. Purvis, Odessa

Re: Kirk Edwards excellent letter in the 4-1-20 OA, to which, what if as many of us as possible were to mail a copy of it to the president, to the Texas Railroad Commission, to whoever else, in order to encourage action in a positive direction for the oil industry? And not just for us, but if oil is the lifeblood of a mobile military, and a very sizable basis of the tax base in order to sustain current military capability, then might the greater concern be the appearance of national weakness in that critical area in front of the enemies of the United States?

Might we win the quarantine battle at the expense of literally losing a pending war? Consider carefully, all of you local, state, and national leaders before you tighten the quarantine screws further. At what level of risk do we imperil the nation? There is a need for 1 Tim. 2:1-3 prayer for our collective rescue.

