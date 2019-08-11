LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Clean up in Odessa

I am writing this letter today over my concern for the well-being and beauty of Odessa. I can’t help but notice that every time I am driving in and around Odessa, there is trash littering the street. This is very concerning for me being a college student and not knowing what I should do about this. However, I do have a few ideas I have thought about.

The litter is not the only issue I see. Another one is unemployment. I tend to see a good number of homeless people at streetlights with signs asking for money. Then it occurred to me that instead of them begging for money they could make it by picking up litter.

Most of the homeless and less fortunate need some sort of push in the right direction. This would be an excellent place to start. This would also keep the city of Odessa from become polluted and might even attract new businesses to the area. I know I am not an expert on these types of actions, but I would like to make Odessa clean and the people with jobs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter,