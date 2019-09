The local shooting was horrific and we will have the usual politicians calling for gun control, which does not work; otherwise, Chicago, D.C., and Mexico would be model examples. What we need is devil control! If politicians are serious, they will get on board with 2 Chronicles 7:14 along with everybody else calling themselves by the Lord’s name. Yesterday’s prayer vigils were a good start, let’s keep up the momentum until we have victory over this evil.