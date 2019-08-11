  • August 11, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer has it all wrong

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer has it all wrong

Posted: Sunday, August 11, 2019 5:45 am

Sandy Milner Odessa

Concerning Larry Dominguez’s letter in Sunday’s O.A. (8/04/19), I’m not going to argue with him about whether or not Trump has lied about anything, or whether he’s a racist (he’s not), but, I am going to suggest that he study some anthropology and etymology.

He makes the statement that we white people are actually Asians because the word “caucasian” has the word “asian” in it. That is not factually accurate. The word “caucasian” does refer to a region in the Middle East, but that is not where white settlers in America came from. A Caucasoid (later, Caucasian) was a pale-skinned Edomite that lived in Mount Seir, east of Greece,and who were later absorbed by the Greeks. The original white settlers came from England in the early 1600’s, even though evidence seems to point to Vikings possibly being here earlier than that.

He also says that, because he is a Mexican, he will stay here because Texas was originally part of Mexico, which is true, but Mexicans were not even identified as a race until after the Spanish period, and offically after the Mexican Constitution was adopted in 1917. And, of course, Texas gained its independence from Mexico in 1836.

Mexicans descended from the Olmec, Teotihuacan, Toltec, and Aztec Indians. When the Spanish ended the Aztec Empire in the 1500’s, they then interbred with the native Indian population, thus creating Mexicans.

I’m sure that Mr. Dominguez probably won’t agree with me because, after all, I’m white, so I’m automatically a racist. And, also, liberals have already made up their minds and can’t be confuused by the facts. But, he can Google the words “caucasian” and Mexican” and see for himself.

Posted in on Sunday, August 11, 2019 5:45 am.

