LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Conaway for support

We are so thankful to have Rep. Conaway’s support in this battle for a cure. Thank you for co-sponsoring Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (H.R. 1903 / S. 901) and The Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (S. 2080/H.R. 647).

Today, there are 390,000 Texans living with Alzheimer’s – and every 65 seconds a new person develops the disease in America. • Alzheimer’s is a progressive and fatal disease that is devastating to not just the individual living with the disease but their caregivers as well.

Alzheimer’s has plagued my family for 35 years. My grandpa passed away after a 15 year battle and my dad passed away after a 14 battle with this horrific disease. It’s a disease without a cure and leaves many broken hearts in its aftermath.

Thank you Rep. Conaway for cosponsoring and helping to pass the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 and the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act in the House.

Through the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019, individuals under the age of 60 living with the disease would have access to nutritional programs, respite services for family caregivers and other services to enhance quality of life. • The Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training would increase the availability and quality of care by establishing palliative care and hospice workforce training programs, creating a national education and awareness campaign about the benefits of palliative care and available services and supports, and enhancing research on improving the delivery of palliative care.

With these bills and your support we can provide better support to those affected. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.