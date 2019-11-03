  • November 3, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Conaway for support - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Conaway for support

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019 6:30 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to Conaway for support Steve Wusterbarth Pleasanton Odessa American

We are so thankful to have Rep. Conaway’s support in this battle for a cure. Thank you for co-sponsoring Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 (H.R. 1903 / S. 901) and The Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act (S. 2080/H.R. 647).

Today, there are 390,000 Texans living with Alzheimer’s – and every 65 seconds a new person develops the disease in America. • Alzheimer’s is a progressive and fatal disease that is devastating to not just the individual living with the disease but their caregivers as well.

Alzheimer’s has plagued my family for 35 years. My grandpa passed away after a 15 year battle and my dad passed away after a 14 battle with this horrific disease. It’s a disease without a cure and leaves many broken hearts in its aftermath.

Thank you Rep. Conaway for cosponsoring and helping to pass the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019 and the Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act in the House.

Through the Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act of 2019, individuals under the age of 60 living with the disease would have access to nutritional programs, respite services for family caregivers and other services to enhance quality of life. • The Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training would increase the availability and quality of care by establishing palliative care and hospice workforce training programs, creating a national education and awareness campaign about the benefits of palliative care and available services and supports, and enhancing research on improving the delivery of palliative care.

With these bills and your support we can provide better support to those affected. To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.

Posted in on Sunday, November 3, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: S at 5mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 45°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 56°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]