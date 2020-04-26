  • April 26, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time for city to cut back

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time for city to cut back

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:15 am

Doug Moss, Odessa

Now that 1/4 - 1/3 spending cut-backs have been announced, this would be an opportune time to end local government funding of “art”.

I would think repairing our roads and streets to take care of all the vehicle-damaging craters would have been a priority “essential service”. The great reduction in traffic coupled with fair weather has been perfect for such efforts.

Removing some of our lead water mains, replacing them with safer modern materials, could be more effectively accomplished under current traffic and weather conditions.

Police could locate, then ticket, some of the heavy duty dumpers who always find a way to deposit their furniture by the streets and alleys. A serious fine would put some validity behind the ad “Don’t Mess With Texas”. If we aren’t enforcing littering law, then might as well repeal that law. Same goes for all laws.

I walk the streets and alleys for exercise and pick up cans while I walk. One of our Texas laws is the “Open Container” law. This is used by law enforcement as an “adder” when a traffic stop presents the opportunity to view the interior of the vehicle, “...well, looks like an open beer/wine/liquor container in your vehicle...”. This law encourages drivers/passengers to toss their containers out on the ground to remove the possibility of that infraction, in favor of the unenforced littering infraction.

