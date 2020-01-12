LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Impeachment is a sham

In December of 1998, Nancy Pelosi said, pertaining to Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings, that the impeachment “was a punishment searching for a crime that does not exist”, and was happening “because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton.” Then she said, “Stop this hypocrisy. Stop this hatred. Vote “no” on all four counts.”

Now, remember the fact that Bill Clinton actually committed a crime. He lied to a Federal Grand Jury while under oath, which is perjury. And, perjury is a “high crime or misdemeanor.” The Democrats tried to portray Clinton’s impeachment trial as a witch hunt into his private sex life, but it was not about that. It was about the fact that he lied to a Federal Grand Jury, while under oath, about his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Contrast that with President Trump’s sham impeachment trial, wherein the Democrats came up with no evidence of anything even approaching “treason, or high crimes and misdemeanors.” They are trying to make the case that he “abused the power of his office”. They also are trying to make a crime of his “obstruction of Congress”. Neither of these charges are even a crime, let alone at the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors!” I believe that this “obstruction” is their main complaint, because he hurt their feelings because he won’t help them prosecute him. That also is no crime; it is just butthurt!

And, since Pelosi mentioned hypocrisy (at which she is an expert ), just look at their impeachment hearing process. The Democrats would not allow the Republicans to call any witnesses. The Republicans were only allowed to ask the Democrats’ witnesses questions which were approved by Democrats. And, there was absolutely no first-hand information about the allegedly incriminating phone call. In other words, President Trump was denied his Constitutional rights to a fair trial, and the right to confront his accusers, and all the evidence was hearsay! And now, Pelosi is refusing to send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate until, “a fair trial in the Senate can be guaranteed.” And yet, she rammed it through the House Judiciary Committee because it was “urgently needed to protect the Constitution.”Wow! What about that hypocrisy! As I’ve mentioned many times before, if you looked up the word “hypocrisy” in a dictionary, you would find a picture of a Democrat, probably Pelosi herself!

In another example of hypocrisy, Pelosi charges that President Trump “abused the power of his office” by asking the Ukrainian president to give him dirt on Joe Biden, to use against Biden in the presidential campaign. In the first place, he asked Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate corruption related to the Ukraine’s former president and Biden, which was a legitimate concern, seeing as how Biden openly bragged in a video-taped interview about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for investigating Biden’s son and the Ukrainian oil and gas company he “worked” for.

In the second place, even if he was looking for information to use against Biden, how is that any different from Hillabeast Clinton seeking information from a discredited British spy to use against Trump in the 2016 election? All candidates for all offices do that. It is called “opposition research”. At least, that is what it is called when Democrats do it. When Republicans do it, it is called “abuse of power”. Wow! There’s that hypocrisy again!

As an aside, Hunter Biden was given a seat on the board of the Burisma Oil and Gas Company, for a salary of $50,000.00 per month, (or $80,000.00 per month, both figures have been quoted)! That’s a pretty hefty compensation package for someone who had no experience in the oil and gas industry, and did not speak Ukrainian. I have some experience in oil and gas, as I worked for an oil brokerage firm for 28 years, and I also do not speak Ukrainian, so I am even more eminently qualified for a seat on their board than Hunter Biden was. I wonder if they have any more openings? Does anyone with even a semblance of intelligence really believe that being Joe Biden’s son did not have anything to do with Hunter having that position? Anybody believing that, please call me. I have a bridge in California that I am trying to sell. I’ll make you a good deal on it!

To repeat myself, Trump’s impeachment is a sham, but what could you expect from the Democrats who have still not gotten over the fact that their candidate lost. That is their real reason for trying to impeach a president who is supported by half the voters, and won a vast majority of the Electoral votes, and is perfect evidence of “paralyzed by hatred of the President.” For three years, they have done nothing but try to remove President Trump from office. They have not done ONE SINGLE thing for America!