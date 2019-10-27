LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former Odessan pens tragedy poem

I taught in Crane for 16 years, and lived in Odessa for a few. My wife lived in Odessa for over 30 years. We have family there and were touched and troubled by the Odessa shooter. I thought I would share a poem I wrote about the situation:

EXPERIENCING A THERMAL DISCHARGE

“Have a nice day,” he said.

The sky was a nice blue, and clear;

It was a calm Saturday afternoon,

Late in the warmest summer temperatures

Currently written in the record books.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

It officially started with a traffic stop.

Just routine, they stated later,

But before anything could be done,

He opened fire and drove away.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

Perhaps that day was too hot for him.

Perhaps it added heat to his job loss,

Igniting the quiet powder keg that

Detonated the lurking, rabid violence.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

Down the serried Interstate he drove,

Firing shots amidst all the traffic.

I wonder if the people heard anything

Above the noise of vehicles, music, and voices.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

A wandering, ranging path of vehemence

That kindled widespread chaos and confusion.

Befuddled reports swarmed the airwaves

As he injured, hijacked, and murdered.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

Storming away from her, in her truck,

He headed east, the gun’s muzzle barking.

Lone soldier of singular army - 7 registered kills,

And a casualty count of 22plus altered lives.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

A man and his wife leaving a hospital,

The truck pulls up, and the boondoggler asks,

“Hey, do you know what’s going on?”

The response - yeah, there’s a shooter -

“Have a nice day,” he said.

There’s a shooter driving around Odessa,

The man said to the malingerer in the truck.

The truculent driver raised his rifle and shot,

“Have a nice day,” he said to his victim.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

It was shortly after this depraved exchange

Of West Texan friendly with fuming barbarity

That authorities deadfall him in a parking lot

And ended his rampage with stalwart valiance.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

Can you believe that?

To say those words

While looking at his victims

After pulling the trigger?

“Have a nice day,” he said.