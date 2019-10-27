  • October 27, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former Odessan pens tragedy poem - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former Odessan pens tragedy poem

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:30 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Former Odessan pens tragedy poem Steve Wusterbarth Pleasanton Odessa American

I taught in Crane for 16 years, and lived in Odessa for a few. My wife lived in Odessa for over 30 years. We have family there and were touched and troubled by the Odessa shooter. I thought I would share a poem I wrote about the situation:

EXPERIENCING A THERMAL DISCHARGE

“Have a nice day,” he said.

The sky was a nice blue, and clear;

It was a calm Saturday afternoon,

Late in the warmest summer temperatures

Currently written in the record books.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

It officially started with a traffic stop.

Just routine, they stated later,

But before anything could be done,

He opened fire and drove away.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

Perhaps that day was too hot for him.

Perhaps it added heat to his job loss,

Igniting the quiet powder keg that

Detonated the lurking, rabid violence.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

Down the serried Interstate he drove,

Firing shots amidst all the traffic.

I wonder if the people heard anything

Above the noise of vehicles, music, and voices.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

A wandering, ranging path of vehemence

That kindled widespread chaos and confusion.

Befuddled reports swarmed the airwaves

As he injured, hijacked, and murdered.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

Storming away from her, in her truck,

He headed east, the gun’s muzzle barking.

Lone soldier of singular army - 7 registered kills,

And a casualty count of 22plus altered lives.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

A man and his wife leaving a hospital,

The truck pulls up, and the boondoggler asks,

“Hey, do you know what’s going on?”

The response - yeah, there’s a shooter -

“Have a nice day,” he said.

There’s a shooter driving around Odessa,

The man said to the malingerer in the truck.

The truculent driver raised his rifle and shot,

“Have a nice day,” he said to his victim.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

It was shortly after this depraved exchange

Of West Texan friendly with fuming barbarity

That authorities deadfall him in a parking lot

And ended his rampage with stalwart valiance.

“Have a nice day,” he said.

Can you believe that?

To say those words

While looking at his victims

After pulling the trigger?

“Have a nice day,” he said.

Posted in on Sunday, October 27, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
49°
Humidity: 29%
Winds: SSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 45°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 76°/Low 41°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 53°/Low 44°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]