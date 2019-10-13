LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Student questions dress code

Students across the country are fighting with administrators over bare shoulders and short shorts. It’s happening at OHS. When administrators call out a girl from the halls because her shorts are too short or her shoulders are showing, they’re telling the girl that the way she looks is more important than her education. The dress code is unfair to the girls; we only get dress coded because someone decided girls are a distraction to boys. Lizzy Frances, a prominent education writer, states, in the article “School dress code hurts girls the most.” “A report by the National Women’s Law center showed that dress codes and uneven enforcement of them promote rape culture by blaming girls for distracting boys and punishing them by taking them out of the classroom instead of holding boys accountable for their behavior.”