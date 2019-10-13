LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Student questions dress code

Students across the country are fighting with administrators over bare shoulders and short shorts. It’s happening at OHS. When administrators call out a girl from the halls because her shorts are too short or her shoulders are showing, they’re telling the girl that the way she looks is more important than her education. The dress code is unfair to the girls; we only get dress coded because someone decided girls are a distraction to boys. Lizzy Frances, a prominent education writer, states, in the article “School dress code hurts girls the most.” “A report by the National Women’s Law center showed that dress codes and uneven enforcement of them promote rape culture by blaming girls for distracting boys and punishing them by taking them out of the classroom instead of holding boys accountable for their behavior.”
Yesterday my friends and I were walking to 9th period when an administrator stopped and dress coded us for our shorts; we showed him that they were long enough and in dress code. We have athletics 8th period and students hate to change into jeans after running in the heat. After we showed the administrator we were in compliance, he then said “Well you shouldn’t be wearing workout clothes anyway.” When he made that statement, I was furious because a boy wearing workout clothes passed right by and did not get dress coded. The fact that boys act exactly as girls and receive totally different treatment is unfair.