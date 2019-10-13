  • October 13, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Student questions dress code - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Student questions dress code

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 6:15 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Student questions dress code Aubriana Zepeda Odessa Odessa American

Students across the country are fighting with administrators over bare shoulders and short shorts. It’s happening at OHS. When administrators call out a girl from the halls because her shorts are too short or her shoulders are showing, they’re telling the girl that the way she looks is more important than her education. The dress code is unfair to the girls; we only get dress coded because someone decided girls are a distraction to boys. Lizzy Frances, a prominent education writer, states, in the article “School dress code hurts girls the most.” “A report by the National Women’s Law center showed that dress codes and uneven enforcement of them promote rape culture by blaming girls for distracting boys and punishing them by taking them out of the classroom instead of holding boys accountable for their behavior.”

Yesterday my friends and I were walking to 9th period when an administrator stopped and dress coded us for our shorts; we showed him that they were long enough and in dress code. We have athletics 8th period and students hate to change into jeans after running in the heat. After we showed the administrator we were in compliance, he then said “Well you shouldn’t be wearing workout clothes anyway.” When he made that statement, I was furious because a boy wearing workout clothes passed right by and did not get dress coded. The fact that boys act exactly as girls and receive totally different treatment is unfair.

Posted in on Sunday, October 13, 2019 6:15 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
50°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: SSW at 5mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 61°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 64°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 84°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]