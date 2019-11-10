  • November 10, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time is now to act on health care - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time is now to act on health care

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 6:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time is now to act on health care Chris Walters Odessa Odessa American

For families in West Texas, it’s hard enough to access quality, affordable health care. The matter of surprise medical billing just makes things worse. Lawmakers need to rectify this situation and protect the hardworking men and women in our area that help fuel a strong Texas economy.

While Texas has its own law to address surprise medical billing, it doesn’t go far enough and leaves many Texans still exposed. That’s why Congress must step in and take action. However, it’s just as important that they take the right action—one that protects the oil industry workforce as well as rural health care. Sadly, a proposal known as benchmarking, which is part of some bills in Congress and in the law that they have passed in California, would threaten both.

Benchmarking would let the government set artificially low rates for physicians, passing huge losses onto hospitals and emergency rooms. Especially in rural, West Texas communities, these health care facilities are struggling as it is. Benchmarking could force many of them to shut down entirely, cutting off access to care for thousands of workers.

Congress should pass a bill that includes independent dispute resolution. This approach would let doctors and insurers settle disagreements over out-of-network payments through a transparent, arbitration process. That way rates are fare and adequate enough to support local hospitals, protecting access and affordability for Texas families.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz need to stand up for working Texas families and help ensure Congress passes a strong, IDR-based bill that ends surprise billing once and for all.

Thank you.

Posted in on Sunday, November 10, 2019 6:45 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
53°
Humidity: 91%
Winds: SSW at 9mph
Feels Like: 50°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 52°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 54°/Low 23°
Cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 47°/Low 28°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]