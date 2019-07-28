  • July 28, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stop drinking the Kool-Aid

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stop drinking the Kool-Aid

Posted: Sunday, July 28, 2019 6:00 am

George Pitts Fort Stockton

I see Larry Dominguez along with Rev. Zavah has also drank the Democrat socialist Kool-Aid. Larry doesn’t seem to like the Odessa American newspaper in his July 14 letter to the editor. Maybe he should subscribe to the lying New York Times.

Mr. Dominquez forgot to mention that Pocahontas Warren lied about her being a native American. As a result of her lie, she was accepted a professor at a university. Her recent DNA test proved she is about as much of a native American as I am Chinese.

I think Mike Shelton’s cartoon was right on.

Warren’s lie about her ancestry has offended most Native Americans.

Larry, you are sincere and sincerely wrong. You have sincerely drank liberal, lying Kool-Aid.

