LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We must act following the mass shootings

An open letter to Republicans, Democrat’s, and humanity. America has become its own terrorists State. No other developed world power nation has the problem of mass shootings as we do. We are only 217 days into the year, as of Aug. 5, and have already had 252 mass shootings!

Out of those horrible acts of cowardliness 272 people have died. That’s an average of 33 deaths per month, or one person a day dead due to mass shootings! In total 36 states have had some form of mass shooting this year alone, and Washington D.C.

Why is this not an issue for Republicans or Democrats? It’s not a political issue, it’s a humanity problem. What’s it going to take for politicians to enact stricter gun laws? I get it, the Constitution says we all have a right to own firearms. But I doubt they meant military grade assault weapons.

Why does the average citizen need an AK-47, M-16, or AR-15 to “protect their house?” If you have that kind of problem then you’re doing something wrong.

While the President and other politicians offer prayers and will wishes they need to actually do something and prevent this from happening anymore. Stop the NRA from running all over Washington. And yes, whether you want to believe it or not, Trump’s racist comments do have a great deal to do with the rise in White Nationalism and hate crimes.

If the leader of the Free World can and does spout racist propaganda, what would you expect from his followers? On a personal note, to the White Nationalists who want to act on racial violence, be a man and walk up to a Hispanic or black and tell them to their face you hate them! Don’t hide behind a computer screen or gun. Fight one on one, like a real man does!

When are we as a nation, human beings, going to finally have enough of our children, mothers, fathers, and loved ones dying at everyday places that are meant to be safe?

How many more people have to die in order for anything to be done to stop the senseless violence. So can we all forget about what political party is better, a wall to keep out “terrorists”, or any other petty fight and focus on not having 272 people dead in only 217 days. Did a two year old child die in the El Paso massacre in vain?