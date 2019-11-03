  • November 3, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New Marriott is step for downtown

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New Marriott is step for downtown

Posted: Sunday, November 3, 2019

Kirk Edwards
Odessa

On Thursday of last week, I was able to enter and enjoy one of the most beautiful and modern hotels not just here in West Texas, but I would compare to any hotel in all of Texas which, is the new Odessa downtown Marriott.

Hats off to Toby and Sondra Eoff, the current and former city managers, current and former city councilmen and all the citizens of Odessa for believing in this venture and staying with it to fruition.

With the new Torchy’s Taco’s and Starbucks being built there and our great hospitals of Medical Center and Odessa Regional facilities being the book ends for our downtown area, things are really starting to happen for the betterment of our downtown core in Odessa.

I encourage all West Texans to go in and see this incredible facility, enjoy its clean modern ambiance while staying overnight or just enjoying a night out on the town. What a wonderful breath of fresh air all of you have now provided us.

I do hope the Ector County commissioners and Ector County judge can see how important it is to keep this momentum going ahead when and if they make the decision to build an extremely necessary new courthouse that all of us can be proud of and build it in the downtown area. It is time all of our taxing entities to modernize and invest in our facilities for the next 50 years. Facilities we can be proud of and ones that will be here for generations to come.

Posted in on Sunday, November 3, 2019 6:45 am. | Tags:

