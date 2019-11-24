LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Gift of Life is Precious

After reading the frontpage article in the Odessa American 11-8-19, I feel compelled to write in this opinion column. I did not know Mr. Joe Griffith but I know his sister, Carla Byrne, from when I worked for ECISD.

I believe in the sanctity of life at all stages from conception to natural death. We do not need people like the shooter on August 31 attacking our innocent citizens as they go about their daily activities. We need to know that our streets are safe from malicious people of all kinds including those who misuse firearms.

I also feel that our West Texas community is under attack in another sneaky, malicious, and dishonest way from Planned Parenthood. There was an article recently (11-6-19) in the Odessa American that described the so-called “services” that Planned Parenthood is offering in our area. It talked about the app that can be downloaded to partake in their poison (contraceptives). It mentioned that the nearest Planned Parenthoods are in El Paso and Austin. Those are still not far away enough! Those too need to be shut down so that more innocent victims will not be slaughtered.

The victims are not only the poor, helpless babies that cannot defend themselves. The mothers and fathers and other relatives and friends are also negatively impacted. It’s like the pebble that falls into the water causing a ripple effect. The hurt and pain ripples throughout the family and into the community.

The pain and suffering are not limited to the baby who certainly does feel unimaginable excruciating, horrific pain. The mother, who by nature, is supposed to protect and nurture her child, is going totally against nature in order to destroy this tiny (and sometimes not so tiny) “gift” of life. That poor mother then often suffers agonizing guilt, remorse, and sorrow for the rest of her life, unless she gets help.

Let’s stand up citizens of West Texas and tell Planned Parenthood to take down their billboard near the Y intersection where 8th and 2nd streets merge in Odessa. I urge Midland residents to rally as well to remove the Planned Parenthood billboard in Midland.

I call especially upon our “men” of our communities to fulfill their role as protectors of their wives and children (especially their daughters). We need to expose the deceptions of Planned Parenthood who claim to offer “services” to “help” women and families.

In reality, Planned Parenthood’s primary role is to foster activities that will lead women to seek abortions. This is Planned Parenthood’s main focus and their major source of revenue. They want to make a large profit from murdering our children. Let’s not allow that to happen.