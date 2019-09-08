  • September 8, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:Time to ban assault weapons - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:Time to ban assault weapons

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 6:30 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:Time to ban assault weapons Fr. Mark Woodruff, Pastor St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church Odessa Odessa American

I am writing you in the light of the Odessa mass shooting (7 dead, 22 injured) and the other recent mass shootings. If we do not “do something”, we have every reason to believe there will be more massacres in our nation and our state!

I am not a gun owner but I support the Second Amendment rights of others to own certain weapons. Protecting one’s home, being safe in the workplace, hunting, target practice – I believe people have a right to own the weapons that accomplish these activities. But do they need assault rifles whose only purpose is to kill a large number of people rapidly?

It is time to ban assault weapons or at least take better control of the ARs people own.

I personally prefer the reinstatement on the assault rifle ban of some years ago. But if that is not possible, a special licensing procedure for ARs should be instituted. The driver’s license procedure could be the model. I have a license to drive a passenger vehicle only. I am not licensed to drive a school bus or 18-wheeler. Shouldn’t a special license for assault weapons be required? To be licensed for such a weapon, stiffer requirements and better screening should be required.

Will this eliminate the problem of mass shootings? Probably not, but if it prevents one or two or three, it’s worth the inconvenience to AR owners – and to the innocent lives saved.

This should not be a partisan issue. When our nation was attacking in 1941, Republicans and Democrats worked together to pursue a war effort. I am sure you noticed: we are NOW under attack. Let’s all work together.

Posted in on Sunday, September 8, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
75°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: SSE at 13mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 90°/Low 70°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 84°/Low 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]