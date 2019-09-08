LETTER TO THE EDITOR:Time to ban assault weapons

I am writing you in the light of the Odessa mass shooting (7 dead, 22 injured) and the other recent mass shootings. If we do not “do something”, we have every reason to believe there will be more massacres in our nation and our state!

I am not a gun owner but I support the Second Amendment rights of others to own certain weapons. Protecting one’s home, being safe in the workplace, hunting, target practice – I believe people have a right to own the weapons that accomplish these activities. But do they need assault rifles whose only purpose is to kill a large number of people rapidly?

It is time to ban assault weapons or at least take better control of the ARs people own.

I personally prefer the reinstatement on the assault rifle ban of some years ago. But if that is not possible, a special licensing procedure for ARs should be instituted. The driver’s license procedure could be the model. I have a license to drive a passenger vehicle only. I am not licensed to drive a school bus or 18-wheeler. Shouldn’t a special license for assault weapons be required? To be licensed for such a weapon, stiffer requirements and better screening should be required.

Will this eliminate the problem of mass shootings? Probably not, but if it prevents one or two or three, it’s worth the inconvenience to AR owners – and to the innocent lives saved.

This should not be a partisan issue. When our nation was attacking in 1941, Republicans and Democrats worked together to pursue a war effort. I am sure you noticed: we are NOW under attack. Let’s all work together.