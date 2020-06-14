LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Protests are very often riots

The 1st Amendment says, among other things, the people have the right to “peaceably assemble”. The key word in that phrase is “peaceably”. The recent so-called “protests” were not protests, and they were not peaceable. They were nothing but an excuse for criminals to rob, steal, and beat up on cops and civilians. They were nothing but looters and should have been shot on sight!

The death of George Floyd was totally unjustified, and done by a bad cop, but that does not in any way justify the riots and destruction that followed. I would be willing to bet that a lot of the “protestors” didn’t even know George Floyd’s name or who he was. It was just an opportunity to steal flat screen TVs and Nike shoes. Nothing says “We want justice!” like stealing a new 70 inch flat screen!

Another thing that irks me is the way the lamestream media is portraying George Floyd. Yes, his death should not have occurred, but he was also not a fine, upstanding citizen. The media has been calling him a “father, brother, neighborhood mentor, and athlete.” He may have been all those things, but he also had a rather lengthy criminal record, with convictions for armed robbery and cocaine possession. Yet, the media is not mentioning this. They have made him a martyr for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Yes, it is highly unfortunate when any unarmed person, of any race, is killed by a policeman. But, according to official government figures, 57% of the people killed by police are white. Our cops do not go out every day just looking for a black person, or any other race, to kill. 99.9 percent of our cops do an amazing job, under conditions that most people would not, nor could not, handle. Yet, we are being asked to judge all policemen by the actions of an extremely small number of bad cops. This is so wrong!

To reiterate, George Floyd should not have died, but the riots and violence that ensued were in no way justified. Peaceful protests are fine, but not mob rule!

Thanks,

Sandy Milner