  • October 13, 2019

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 6:30 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer is wrong Randy Flowe Andrews Odessa American

Sandy Milner’s writing is astonishing.

In the first paragraph of his letter printed Oct 6, a response to my letter of Sept 29, he came as close as he will allow himself to admitting that he knows nothing about statistics and polling. Even though he has never taken a course in probability and statistics, he promptly dismissed that entire branch of mathematics, all Ph.D. statisticians, and all professional polling groups and presented his own plan for how sampling must be done for a poll to, perhaps, be accurate. How did he arrive at his plan?

Along with other details, he wrote that when a poll is conducted, at least 10 percent of the U.S. population must be interviewed. He was clearly not being facetious.

All this is because he does not like the polls showing majority support for expanded background checks and assault weapon restrictions. (See, for instance, www.pollingreport.com/guns.htm.)

Later he claimed that I want to ban assault weapons. He made that up.

He wrote that I want mandatory turn-ins of AW’s. He made that up.

He wrote that I said all gun rights supporters claim that the anti-gunners want to take all guns away from them and I also said this is simply not true. He made that up.

He wrote or strongly implied that “all past” Democratic platforms have included banning private possession of firearms. I am not a Democrat, but let’s be fair. He made that up.

Anyone reading Milner’s letters is taking a trip into the fog with him. He does not even know arithmetic, yet he gave us his crazy scheme for how a poll should be conducted. He makes things up with abandon, even when his statements can be easily checked.

