  • June 21, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: JBS was a great man

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: JBS was a great man

Posted: Sunday, June 21, 2020 6:00 am

I take offense at the labeling of John Ben Shepperd as a racist by Mr. Bert in the OA Letters to the Editor. I don’t know if he actually knew Mr. Shepperd but I did.

In full disclosure, John Ben was a mentor and a friend and for the past 25 years I have been working to promote Mr. Shepperd’s ideas of public service and working with young people to develop their leadership skills as part of the John Ben Shepperd Public Leadership Institute at UTPB.

I find it reprehensible when people choose to cherry pick activities and then give someone a label without looking at all the facts. It was interesting to notice the letter from Mr. Bert was followed by a letter defending Jefferson Davis and all his activities not just the one that labeled him as a racist. In case he doesn’t know, I would like to educate Mr. Bert and readers of the OA about Mr. Shepperd and his life.

Mr. Bert cherry picked facts refer to Mr. Shepperd’s work as attorney general without noting the fact that the laws he was defending were written by the Democratic legislature and were part of the laws passed by all Democratic controlled legislatures across the south since the civil war to promote segregation. As the chief law enforcement officer of the state he was bound to protect the law.

With the NAACP, there was concern that it was somehow associated with the communist party. Remember, this was 1953-57. But, it was also during this time Mr. Shepperd as attorney general stopped the voter fraud and corruption in Duvall County. Does Mr. Bert know that John Ben was a close personal friend and advisor to President Lyndon Johnson and helped to craft the Civil Rights acts of the late 1960s? How about his work as a member of the executive committee that implemented the Marshall Plan after World War II that saved Europe and all the races and cultures of that time? How about his work to create the marker system for historic events in Texas that became the underpinning of the tourism industry in Texas that promotes all historic events? How about his efforts to locate a campus of the University of Texas system here in Odessa? How about all the other great achievements he did for Odessa? Also, he is credited with the saying, “Freedom is not Free!”

He believed that to be true for all people and spent the last years of his life working toward that goal. One thing I will agree with Mr. Bert is that Odessa should have a street named in honor of Martin Luther King but not John Ben Shepperd Parkway.

