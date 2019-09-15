LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to all our first responders

Let me be among the thousands of Odessa/West Texans to stand up and shout praises and a multitude of thanks to our police forces and first responders, hospital personnel (both Odessa and Midland and beyond) for the tremendous and amazing job on Aug. 31 as a mad man raged through our cities. He being: the devil’s son, really for him, but was long agonizing horror – filled minutes by all of West Texas and in my opinion had a perfect outcome. Please just let me say thank you everyone involved plus a special thank you to Channel 7 News that I watched totally until the end. Jay and Matthew did an amazing job and since I have no computer it was a blessing for me to be kept informed; I pray this makes Odessa/West Texas unite and become a better and God loving area.