LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Unjust taxation from Reeves County

Maybe if I can get this published I will get an acknowledgment from the Reeves County Tax Appraisal District. Somehow, with all the modern technology the Federal Aviation Administration managed to put Odessa in Reeves County on some of the aircraft registration records and my plane happens to be one of them. I have no idea who is in charge of tax appraisals in Reeves County at the Pecos (Reeves County) Airport but I’m beginning to think no one.

I received a tax notice from Reeves County in early 2018. I made some phone calls to say this is a mistake because I have hangered in Ector County at Odessa Schlemeyer since the mid 1990’s. After a few back and forth calls from “independent” people, it was determined that the FAA had made a mistake. Undoubtedly, Reeves County did not check to see who rented hangars at their airport. Instead, they went off of a government website for aircraft registration by county. So, fast forward to October 2018 and I receive another tax notice. This time I fill out the protest with the reason being my plane has been hangered at Odessa Schlemeyer since 2008 when I bought it AND it is not subject to personal property tax because I do not use it for any business.

In May 2019 I receive a delinquent tax notice and in July 2019 I received a notice that a tax lien has been placed on my property. I have tried to reach the Reeves County Tax Office on numerous occasions. It has gotten so ridiculous that the ladies answering the phone say “you must have gotten the letter”. I have left messages for John Huddleson, who is supposed to be the Chief Appraiser, no less than six times and he has never returned my phone calls.

Enough is enough. Booming or not, Reeves County needs to hire some competent people and quit sending out unjust tax notices to people in other counties.