  • September 15, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where was Permian?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where was Permian?

Posted: Sunday, September 15, 2019 6:30 am

Chris White Odessa

I would like to address something that has been going on for years. The fact that ECISD Athletics is not present on the field during the National Anthem shows disrepect to our country. Over the last 8 years, I have had two boys go through the Permian football program, and they have never been on the field at home during the Anthem. When I went to the first home game for Permian this year, the El Paso Franklin Cougars players were on the field for the presentation of colors and the Permian Band playing. Where was Permian? In the locker room. The El Paso community presented a banner to Permian in support of the recent events, and the least we can do as a team is acknowledge their support. When Southlake Carroll came to town, their cheerleading squad present a check while their players stood behind them. Where was Permian? In the locker room. But this is not a Permian issue. This is a ECISD Athletics Department issue. Coach Ellison is doing what he is told by his boss. Coach Fledt did the same thing. When I spoke to Todd Vesley years earlier about this, all I got was attitude. Maybe Scott Muri does not know this is going on. Maybe the School Board needs to look into this. I do not know what the other ECISD athletics programs do at home, but I am sure it is the same thing, disrepect. With our visiting teams supporting us by banners and donations, we need to acknowledge their support by being on the field during the presentation and for the presentation of the colors. This needs to be fixed NOW!

Posted in on Sunday, September 15, 2019 6:30 am.

