LETTER TO THE EDITOR: How John and Carol Bushman Changed My Life

Businessman John Bushman and his wife, Carol, continue to bless families each year through their People’s Pride Program. My family and I are among the many the Bushman family has blessed.

The People’s Pride Program is an organization to help students get into and pay for college. This program starts working with students as early as kindergarten. I was selected along with 11 more students by our elementary school principal and kindergarten teachers. My family and I were informed that, by being chosen for this program, I can receive a fully-paid, 4-year college scholarship to any public school of my choice in Texas. The only academic requirement needed to receive this opportunity is to keep grades at a B average or higher throughout elementary, middle school, and high school.

The Bushmans also provide an after school tutoring/studying time every day throughout a student’s elementary years. They also provide a source for tutoring for middle and high school years if needed. Along with the 11 others, my after-school People’s Pride teacher was Mr. Garcia (a retired ECISD counselor). Working with Mr. Garcia are three other teachers, each with their own class of 12 students from many different schools across Odessa. Each year, the teachers take their students on trips to the library, parks, museums, etc. They also provide the same for students during the summer, to keep them learning.

I am extremely grateful for being provided with a source of support for school work, and also religious support. In the People’s Pride Program, the teachers teach their elementary students Bible verses, their meaning, and their connections to our personal lives. This program gave me a sense of family with my People’s Pride classmates and teachers.

The People’s Pride Program has provided me with such an opportunity to succeed in life that I continue to work my hardest in school. I give credit for my work to Mr. Bushman, Mrs. Bushman and all my People’s Pride teachers for giving me the opportunity to attend and graduate collage debt free. This opportunity has changed my life in such a tremendous way that I am forever grateful.