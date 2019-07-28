LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dems are all worried about wrong things

I spent most of Wednesday watching the House of Representatives’ Special Counsel concerning the Mueller Report. Though the main point of the whole thing seemed to be an effort to detect “obstruction of justice” by President Trump, I was struck by another point. If the Democrats are so worried about a foreign adversary (Russia) influencing our elections, why aren’t they worried about the foreign influence reflected in our elections of House Representatives?
Legal or illegal residents at the time of the census determine the number of Representatives in the House. Without the question “Is this person a citizen of the United States?” illegal aliens will be counted as legitimately as legal residents. Collective influence wielded by foreign illegals can be just as damaging as anything Russia can come up with.