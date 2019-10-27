LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Polls don’t show what all believe

In Randy Flowe’s letter of 10/13/19, he takes me to task because I disagree with him on polls concerning gun control. In a previous letter, I stated that I don’t agree with the typical poll, which usually consists of 1000 people, and that I don’t believe 1000 people can possibly represent the opinions of approximately 320 million people, which is the population of the U.S.

I also stated that I am not “thoroughly conversant” with the mechanics of polls, which I am not. However, I understand the basics of them.

The population of the U.S. is approximately 320 million. The adult population is approximately 248 million. 1000 people is approximately .00004 percent of that total. As a comparison, the population of Andrews, where Randy lives, is 13,574, as of 2016. Since we can’t actually have .00004% of a person, we will have to use just one person. Does he really think that one person’s opinion would represent the total population of Andrews? Or even if we assume that the adult population would be about 2/3 of that number, would one person still be representative? I don’t think so. And, I will guarantee you that the opinions of 1000 people polled in Houston will not represent the opinions of 1000 people polled in West Texas

Next, he says that I said one “must” poll 10 percent of the population of all 50 states to be reasonably accurate. I did not say “must”. I said “should”, and there is a difference. “Must” implies an imperative or mandate. “Should” is a conditional term. And, I will stand by my version of what a poll should be. Ten percent of the total population would be much more representative than .00004 percent!

And, finally, he says that I claimed he wanted confiscation of assault rifles, and says that he did not say that. However he quoted some polls, which called for “mandatory buybacks”. If a “mandatory buyback” is not confiscation, then what is? If he is going to use those polls to support his argument, then I have to conclude that he is in favor of confiscation. He also mentioned some polls in which mandatory registration for enforcement purposes were called for. Every state and country which instituted a national registration has later confiscated the registered firearms.

The biggest fallacy of demonizing “assault rifles” is claiming that they are the cause of mass shootings. As I mentioned, there have been only approximately 1100 people killed in mass shootings since 1966, and not all of them were committed by shooters using rifles. The majority were with handguns. Approximately 350 people are killed annually by rifles, and that is all rifles. “Assault rifles” are used in a lesser percentage of that number. About 600 people annually are beaten to death with fists and feet, so does he think we should register our hands and feet also? Now, if Randy doesn’t like those figures, then he can argue with the national crime statistics. That is not a number I just made up.

Randy and I may just have to agree to disagree on this. Remember, as I stated, those are the same pollsters and polls which showed that Hillary had a 93% chance of winning the 2016 election, but look who our president is! It sure ain’t her!