LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our work continues

I hope this letter finds each of you doing well.

I continue to be impressed by the effectiveness and flexibility of the Odessa College team, which I am privileged to lead. They have taken a very challenging situation, a situation the entire world shares, and certainly bemoans, and have tirelessly endeavored to make the best of it! By the very act of doing so, our work continues.

Odessa College has continued to reach out to our students, community members, and all others who have come to us seeking to learn ‘more’ during this trying time, and therefore, our work continues.

We have adopted and adapted to new technology, on the fly, making every effort to display grace, maintain dignity, and share our concern for others - all while trying to change at a moment’s notice. Because we know our community needs us in these moments, our work continues.

As a college, we are afraid, yet bold. We are reclusive, yet exposed. We are isolated, yet surrounded by many who are dealing with the same issues with which we are dealing. Yet through it all, and by all means, our work continues.

Our work continues, whether from our homes or from this beautiful campus, because we know we are needed, and we know that this, too, ‘soon’ will pass and once again we will be counted on and expected to stand.

We stand alone, we stand together, we stand with our teams, we stand with our college, we stand with our families, we stand with our community, and we stand with our nation - because we innately know that while we stand, our work continues.