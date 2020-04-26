  • April 26, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our work continues - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our work continues

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our work continues Gregory D. Williams, Ed.D., President, Odessa College Odessa American

I hope this letter finds each of you doing well.

I continue to be impressed by the effectiveness and flexibility of the Odessa College team, which I am privileged to lead. They have taken a very challenging situation, a situation the entire world shares, and certainly bemoans, and have tirelessly endeavored to make the best of it! By the very act of doing so, our work continues.

Odessa College has continued to reach out to our students, community members, and all others who have come to us seeking to learn ‘more’ during this trying time, and therefore, our work continues.

We have adopted and adapted to new technology, on the fly, making every effort to display grace, maintain dignity, and share our concern for others - all while trying to change at a moment’s notice. Because we know our community needs us in these moments, our work continues.

As a college, we are afraid, yet bold. We are reclusive, yet exposed. We are isolated, yet surrounded by many who are dealing with the same issues with which we are dealing. Yet through it all, and by all means, our work continues.

Our work continues, whether from our homes or from this beautiful campus, because we know we are needed, and we know that this, too, ‘soon’ will pass and once again we will be counted on and expected to stand.

We stand alone, we stand together, we stand with our teams, we stand with our college, we stand with our families, we stand with our community, and we stand with our nation - because we innately know that while we stand, our work continues.

Posted in on Sunday, April 26, 2020 6:45 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 96°/Low 64°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 65°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]