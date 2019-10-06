LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Polls can’t reflect beliefs of all

In Randy Flowe's letter of 9/30/19, he says that I don't understand polls, and statistics. He is correct in that I am not thoroughly conversant with the mechanics of them, but that does not negate my point that a poll of one or two thousand people cannot possibly reflect the beliefs of approximately 320 million people in the U.S.

To be accurate, the poll takers should actually travel to all fifty states and conduct their poll by selecting a minimum of ten percent of each state's population This selection should include people from urban , suburban, and rural populations. Then, it might be fairly representative of what people really believe.

And, like I said, remember these are the same polls which said Hillary Clinton had a 93% chance of winning the 2016 election!

Then, he goes on to beat the dead horse of assault weapons. He thinks they should be banned, and mandatory turn-ins instituted. He completely ignores the fact that so-called "assault" weapons account for a small percentage of the deaths due to firearms. Rifles are used in about 350 killings per year. That is ALL rifles, of which "assault" rifles are a lesser percentage. Since 1966, approximately only 1077 deaths have occurred in mass shootings. The vast majority of gun deaths are suicides, about 62%, which no amount of new gun laws will stop, when all the present gun laws (approximately 20,000) have not worked. The actual number of murders by guns amount to about 1400 per year. The rest are justified shootings, police shootings, and accidental shootings. And, nearly all of those murders occur in only 5 or 6 cities, which happen to have the strictest gun laws!

Finally, he says that all of we gun rights supporters claim that the anti-guners want to take all guns away from us, and says that this is simply not true. Evidently, he has his head in the sand, or else he would look closely at the Democratic platform of the present time, and all past platforms. Many of the Democratic congresspersons have openly stated that their ultimate goal is the complete ban on private ownership of guns. And, don't think it couldn't happen here. I would be willing to bet that the British people never thought it would happen in their country, either, but it did. And, it came about a little at a time. Remember the old Arab saying about how to get a camel into a tent. First, you get his nose in.

Think about it, people!