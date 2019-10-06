  • October 6, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Polls can’t reflect beliefs of all - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Polls can’t reflect beliefs of all

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 6, 2019 6:30 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Polls can’t reflect beliefs of all Sandy Milner Odessa Odessa American

In Randy Flowe's letter of 9/30/19, he says that I don't understand polls, and statistics. He is correct in that I am not thoroughly conversant with the mechanics of them, but that does not negate my point that a poll of one or two thousand people cannot possibly reflect the beliefs of approximately 320 million people in the U.S.

To be accurate, the poll takers should actually travel to all fifty states and conduct their poll by selecting a minimum of ten percent of each state's population This selection should include people from urban , suburban, and rural populations. Then, it might be fairly representative of what people really believe.

And, like I said, remember these are the same polls which said Hillary Clinton had a 93% chance of winning the 2016 election!

Then, he goes on to beat the dead horse of assault weapons. He thinks they should be banned, and mandatory turn-ins instituted. He completely ignores the fact that so-called "assault" weapons account for a small percentage of the deaths due to firearms. Rifles are used in about 350 killings per year. That is ALL rifles, of which "assault" rifles are a lesser percentage. Since 1966, approximately only 1077 deaths have occurred in mass shootings. The vast majority of gun deaths are suicides, about 62%, which no amount of new gun laws will stop, when all the present gun laws (approximately 20,000) have not worked. The actual number of murders by guns amount to about 1400 per year. The rest are justified shootings, police shootings, and accidental shootings. And, nearly all of those murders occur in only 5 or 6 cities, which happen to have the strictest gun laws!

Finally, he says that all of we gun rights supporters claim that the anti-guners want to take all guns away from us, and says that this is simply not true. Evidently, he has his head in the sand, or else he would look closely at the Democratic platform of the present time, and all past platforms. Many of the Democratic congresspersons have openly stated that their ultimate goal is the complete ban on private ownership of guns. And, don't think it couldn't happen here. I would be willing to bet that the British people never thought it would happen in their country, either, but it did. And, it came about a little at a time. Remember the old Arab saying about how to get a camel into a tent.  First, you get his nose in.

Think about it, people!

Posted in on Sunday, October 6, 2019 6:30 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
65°
Humidity: 68%
Winds: NNW at 3mph
Feels Like: 65°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 54°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 75°/Low 53°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 82°/Low 64°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]