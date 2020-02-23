LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gray on the campaign trail

This past weekend many of our local newspapers published their elections section in advance of early voting for the March primary. Having worked in the political realm for many years, I pour over these as I research candidates for whom I want to vote. Most of the responses provided as well as the candidates’ opinion pieces they submitted are what I would normally expect…except for one provided by Casey Gray, candidate for US Congress District 11.

As I read the piece Casey submitted, I was intrigued by his story and his positions. This prompted me to go to his campaign website and Facebook page. I was stunned when I saw his list of positions and his thoughtful, detailed approach to solving these issues that are so important to our region and nation. Never have I seen someone running for office who has singlehandedly researched the issues and provided a detailed approach to solving them. At this point, I realized this is no ordinary candidate. There is no fluff or hyperbole in what he is saying. It is rational and common sense, something which is so desperately lacking in today’s elections.

Although I don’t agree with every approach Casey has to these issues, I do agree with most of them. So, I “liked” his Facebook page and shot the campaign a note saying they had my support. Much to my surprise I received a message back within 30 minutes from Casey thanking me and asking if I would like a yard sign. I said yes and offered to pick it up. Again, to my pleasant surprise, he said he would drop it off at the house after work.

When Casey stopped to deliver it, I asked if he would like to come inside and meet my family, to which he agreed. From there, we all discussed the issues and his positions for more than 2 hours, plus he had dinner with us. I was frank with him that I didn’t agree with everything on his platform, but I did appreciate his approach. What I found is a candidate who agrees we can disagree while respecting differing positions. Needless to say I was impressed!

Casey Gray is far from an ordinary candidate. He is not running a “retail political campaign”, yet a purely grassroots campaign…door to door, hand to hand, face to face, and not using his family as photo props. That I respect and appreciate. His approach to constituent engagement, and his plans to involve constituents, is novel though it shouldn’t be. He is a straight up Constitutionalist who wants input from his constituents before any action he will take. This is as it should be, though it is sadly not, but he aims to make it so.

I rarely personally endorse candidates and keep my thoughts on them to myself. But, after doing my research on Casey and his platform, I cannot stay quiet. He embodies West Texas, our values and our beliefs. I firmly believe he is called to run for this office as we was called to serve our nation in uniform. And, I believe he will pursue this effort with the same grit, vigor and determination as he did in uniform.

In closing, all I ask of the voters in District 11 is to research the candidates. I think you will be surprised, as I was, there is one candidate who is different from all of the others and will represent us honestly and nobly and provide much needed accountability to his constituents.