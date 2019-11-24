  • November 24, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: School Lunch debt? Are the Students to Blame? - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: School Lunch debt? Are the Students to Blame?

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 24, 2019 6:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: School Lunch debt? Are the Students to Blame? Sasha Gutierrez Odessa Odessa American

How many students go hungry each day due to school lunch debt? On average, a single school lunch costs between $2.48 and $2.74 per meal. Many schools in the United States decline to pay for students’ lunches if students have not paid their lunch fees. Students are often “lunch-shamed” when denied food publicly in front of their fellow classmates. This can leave the student feeling left out, alone in a crowd.

Many times, when a child is denied lunch, the meal is immediately thrown into the trash uneaten. Should students be punished for their parents’ financial struggles? Or is a strict policy necessary to make parents pay?

Currently in the United States most, prisoners are given 3 meals a day, housing, etc. free of charge. Taxpayer’s money funds the health of dangerous prisoners, but does not fund food for our children, our future.

Nelson Mandela said it best: “Children are our greatest treasure. They are our future.”

If on a national level we provide all students free lunch, we will help nourish and improve children’s well being and education. This can result in the success of possibly thousands of students across the United States. Would you want your child to go hungry, or be shamed in front of other kids, for financial problems that the child can do nothing to change?

Posted in on Sunday, November 24, 2019 6:45 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
39°
Humidity: 69%
Winds: WSW at 5mph
Feels Like: 35°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 73°/Low 45°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

monday

weather
High 76°/Low 57°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 69°/Low 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]