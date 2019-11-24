LETTER TO THE EDITOR: School Lunch debt? Are the Students to Blame?

How many students go hungry each day due to school lunch debt? On average, a single school lunch costs between $2.48 and $2.74 per meal. Many schools in the United States decline to pay for students’ lunches if students have not paid their lunch fees. Students are often “lunch-shamed” when denied food publicly in front of their fellow classmates. This can leave the student feeling left out, alone in a crowd.

Many times, when a child is denied lunch, the meal is immediately thrown into the trash uneaten. Should students be punished for their parents’ financial struggles? Or is a strict policy necessary to make parents pay?

Currently in the United States most, prisoners are given 3 meals a day, housing, etc. free of charge. Taxpayer’s money funds the health of dangerous prisoners, but does not fund food for our children, our future.

Nelson Mandela said it best: “Children are our greatest treasure. They are our future.”

If on a national level we provide all students free lunch, we will help nourish and improve children’s well being and education. This can result in the success of possibly thousands of students across the United States. Would you want your child to go hungry, or be shamed in front of other kids, for financial problems that the child can do nothing to change?