LETTER TO THE EDITOR: You can’t re-write history

Our history is our history no matter how many statues are torn down. Not all history is pretty but that doesn’t mean we should try to erase it. When the twin towers were here there were people that said we should delete the twin towers from movies so we wouldn’t feel bad. Really. The other day I read that Robert E. Lee and Andrew “Stonewall “ Jackson were removed from the Hall of Great Americans in New York and it sickened me.

These two men were not only two of the most brilliant respected generals of all time but they were American generals! No matter which side they fought on they deserve respect. Just because they fought for the Confederacy doesn’t necessarily mean they supported slavery and people should quit making the whole issue about slavery.

Robert E Lee only fought for the Confederacy because he would not fight against his home state of Virginia and as Texans I would think that we could all respect that. In a country that makes too much of race and tries way too hard to be politically correct nowadays in my opinion are we really no better than the North Vietnamese who bulldozed the graveyards of South Vietnam (our allies) after they won the war.

We live in a country where something called black lives matter is acceptable instead of all lives matter . It’s as if one group is saying we are not of you but our lives matter and we want to be treated just like everyone else even while we differentiate between us. People, we are all Americans trying to erase history is not only obtuse it’s kind of pathetic.