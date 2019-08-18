LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Letter writer had wrong info

Referring to David Dominguez’s letter of 8/11/19, I don’t know if he is related to Larry Dominguez, who writes an occasional letter, but he is definitely drinking from the same liberal koolade. David writes a letter concerning the mass shootings in El Paso, and Dayton, Ohio, and, as usual for liberals, he blames the weapon.

In his letter, he states some absolute untruths. First, he says that as of August 5th, we have had 255 mass shootings, with 277 people killed. This is absolutely untrue! He is evidently getting his figures from a website called Gun Violence Archives, which is the only place I could find anything like his figures. And, even then, he got it wrong, as they quoted 255 mass shootings. However, they are a pro-gun control, anti-gun website, so their figures are immediately suspect.

According to the New York Times, which is itself notoriously anti-gun, and anti-2nd Amendment, there have been only 32 mass shootings so far this year, with 69 fatalities. Unfortunate, but way, way short of the Dominguez numbers.

He is also wrong when he says that AR-15’s are “military-grade” weapons. Not a single military force in the world uses AR-15’s. They use the M-16, which is the military version of the AR-15, with the difference being that the M-16 is capable of full-automatic fire, which the AR-15 is not. He also makes the statement, “why does the average citizen need an M-16 to defend their house?” The average citizen cannot buy an M-16, or any other full-automatic weapon, unless they buy it from a Class 3 dealer, and it has to be registered with the federal government. This is federal law. Full-auto weapons have been used in such a small number of crimes that the federal crime statistics call them “negligible”. And, as far as what type of weapon a citizen needs to protect his home and family, that is a decision for the citizen.

As far as his question about why politicians don’t enact stricter gun laws, the approximately 20,000 gun laws already on the books have not done a thing to prevent people from killing people, so why does he think more laws will accomplish that? It is, and has been for years, and even centuries, for people to murder, but they still do it.

Mr. Dominguez says that we are the only developed world power that has the problem of mass shootings, which is not entirely true, but he overlooks the one thing that is most important. That is, we are also the only world power which is not a dictatorship or totalitarian state, and which trusts its people with their own weapons. Privately owned firearms are the one and only reason we are still a free country. And, they are the only way we will ever remain a free country.

You know, guns are a truly unique item. They are the only tool which is blamed when someone is injured or killed. When a drunk driver kills another person in a wreck, the car is not blamed. When someone is electrocuted, the electrical circuit or the electric company is not blamed. When someone drowns, the swimming pool or lake is not blamed. The Bible does not specify how Cain killed Abel, so we don’t know if he beat him with a rock, or a club, or if he strangled him with his bare hands, but the rock or club or his hands were not blamed. Cain was blamed. A gun is nothing but a tool. The use to which it is put, whether good or bad, is not the fault of the tool, but that of the person using the tool. Remember, people have been killed with axes, claw hammers, golf clubs, and knives, and none of those things have been blamed. Guns must be the only inanimate objects which seem to have a mind of their own.

Seriously? Step away from the Koolade pitcher.