  • September 15, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A repeat of 1992? - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A repeat of 1992?

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 15, 2019 6:30 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A repeat of 1992? Arlo Chavira Odessa Odessa American

I still recall turning on our television and hearing Ross Perot. For my family, probably not what they would have wanted, we didn’t have cable, so we had to watch what was available over the air. However, for me, I was fascinated and looked forward to his broadcasts, not typical for a 15-year-old. Back during the Reagan reelection of 84’, for whatever reason, I became a fan of political elections. The philosopher and novelist, George Santayana once quoted “Those Who Do Not Learn History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” We are on the precipice of such an event. With the election of a new president just a year away, on the surface, it would seem like President Trump will be easily elected. Just take a look at the Democratic Party, it looks like they are incomplete turmoil, twenty plus candidates? I see a very different image than is typically portrayed on political memes; I see a glacier. Underneath the water, that is where you get to see the real picture.

Our economy is on the brink of a recession. When you read about how the whales of wall street are pulling out billions from the market or cashing their stocks on certain corporations, one has to take notice. It’s no secret that the market is way overdue for a correction; unfortunately, it looks like this next one will be that and much more. This whole tariff war we got going on with China does not help matters at all. China is not going to pay for those tariffs; the American consumer is who will end up paying the higher costs of these products. George Bush Sr. famously quoted during his first term, “Read my lips, no new taxes.” We all know how that turned out. While President Trump has not made such a quote, unfortunately, these tariffs will do the speaking for him next year. So now that we have the two fundamental dynamics in play that cost Bush Sr. his reelection, the economy, and taxes. What happens now?

If you are a Republican, you want the economy to crash now, as in yesterday. Americans, in general, have short term memory, so the hardships and challenges that they could and will be facing today would all but be forgotten by this time next year. It would be hard to blame the current administration, especially when they see the economy coming back this time next year. However, if you’re a Democrat, you want this bubble to stay as is as long as possible. Americans are not prepared for the type of economic crisis currently brewing, makes us very vulnerable. So this my friends, is just a small glimpse of what is going on beneath the waters.

I am no economist or hedge fund manager, I am just a somewhat “regular” person that looks at data every day, It’s how my mind works. I was able to see the Trump train being built before most, and I was told numerous times I was crazy. I can see this same train on a track that is about to hit a railroad switch, curious to see which one it branches off too.

Posted in on Sunday, September 15, 2019 6:30 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
65°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: ESE at 3mph
Feels Like: 65°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 90°/Low 68°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]