  • September 8, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Keep Odessa safe

Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 6:30 am

Standard Sales Company and Anheuser-Busch care deeply about the communities we call home. We’re committed to keeping our friends, families, and neighbors safe, and we work toward this by promoting responsible drinking behaviors—a top A-B priority for more than 100 years.

On Sept. 13, we invite you to join us as we celebrate these efforts during the 10th annual Global Beer Responsible Day (GBRD). The simple message, Drink Wiser. “Drink Wiser” means planning before heading out the door, enjoying food with your adult beverages, hydrating between beers, and recycling your empty cans or bottles.

Bringing together our entire network – including employees, wholesaler partners, sports team partners, and consumers – we’ll promote Budweiser’s responsible drinking platform, “Drink Wiser.”

Since the launch of Anheuser-Busch’s first responsible drinking campaign more than 35 years ago, “Know When to Say When,” Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners, including Standard Sales Company have collectively invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking marketing efforts. Standard Sales Co. has invested more than $1 million in drunk driving and underage drinking prevention programs in Texas.

On Sept. 13, we encourage everyone to join us in promoting responsible drinking and recognize those in the Permian Basin who are doing their part to create a safer drinking culture. This Global Beer Responsible Day, we say “Cheers” to what we’ve accomplished together and the progress still to come as we work toward building a Better World.

Posted in on Sunday, September 8, 2019 6:30 am.

