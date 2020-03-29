LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let citizens have chickens

One thing that this “virus” crisis has shown is that once again the City Council has failed the citizens of Odessa. I have watched senior citizens walking as fast as they can just to get a dozen eggs, realizing when they get there that they have already sold out. The people of Odessa deserve the right to be just a little bit self-sufficient. Every town surrounding us allows a small amount of backyard chickens, even Midland allows them.

The push to get the city council to change the ordinances has been going on for a couple of years and still they won’t listen.

What is it going to take, another virus, a earthquake strong enough to take out the power, or a tornado to get them to allow the citizens to at least have access to one food source?

We aren’t asking for a whole flock of chickens, 4-6 chickens with a prohibition on roosters is not asking for too much. Texans have always been known for being self-sufficient and all we are asking is that the City Council give us a chance to be just that. It’s time.