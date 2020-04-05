  • April 5, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Embrace Asian American neighbors

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Embrace Asian American neighbors

Posted: Sunday, April 5, 2020 6:45 am

Stephanie Ham, Odessa

I look different. As an Asian American who grew up in Odessa, this is not news to me. We represent less than 2% of the population here (less than 1% when I was growing up in the 90s...). It was such a rare occurrence for me to run into another Asian person in town that I even developed an awkward habit of staring at them when I did.

But despite knowing that I looked different— I always felt just as Odessan as anyone else. Odessa is where I was born and raised. It’s where my parents have owned a small business for the past 40 years. From late night ice cream runs to Dairy Queen, post football game meals at Denny’s, to twilight hours in the Sandhills — there wasn’t a place that I didn’t feel safe.

And that’s why my heart broke when I heard about the incident at the Sam’s Club in Midland two weeks ago. To hear that an Asian American family was attacked, sent a rush of fear through my body. I knew it wasn’t my family. But it didn’t have to be. All that mattered is that it could have been.

The Permian Basin is not defined by the actions of this hate-crime, but I know that the Covid-19 situation is bubbling up a lot of emotions for many of us. Anxiety, fear, confusion, restlessness, you name it— and I’m right there with you. But I also want Odessa to remember that there are members of the community that are feeling especially vulnerable right now.

It can already be an isolating existence to live in a place where there are so few people that look like you. And an even more fear-inducing one when you feel a growing sense of suspicion against you. Even though my family isn’t Chinese, I still worry. I worry because the victims in the Midland case weren’t Chinese either. They were from Burma, a country with fewer than 30 total cases. With the onset of Covid-19, all Asian Americans are facing growing alienation due to stigma and association with the virus.

Given what happened in Midland two weeks ago, there are people in our community today who may feel like they need to hide. Or are too afraid to ask for help. Do what you can to show them acceptance— a friendly greeting or act of kindness to remind the Asian American community that they are not alone. To show them dignity and respect when they are feeling the most vulnerable. Show them that we are not facing this global health crisis along racial lines but that we are facing it together as a community of West Texans.

