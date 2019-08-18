  • August 18, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are city, county, and school district paying attention? - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are city, county, and school district paying attention?

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:15 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are city, county, and school district paying attention? Doug Moss Odessa Odessa American

We have been electing government officials who are more interested in not listening to the tax payers than just about anything else. Our elected officials need to visit with people outside their personal/professional spheres to become more knowledgeable.

Rather than remodel the “community building” on Rainbow Drive to restore it to the fire and rescue station it originally was—the city would rather spend far more to build a new station somewhere else. Maybe none of those officials ever venture to Lawndale and the thousands of new homes, apartments, and the new school in far distant North Odessa.

Rather than mess around with the big surface plan downtown, why not remove and replace all those lead water mains below that surface. We do not need to appear in the news someday as a city with a lead contamination problem.

As for the county, evidently improving drainage in areas along North County Road West, Andrews Highway just south of Yukon, and other areas—just isn’t on their minds. It doesn’t occur to them that undrained pockets cause paved and chip-and-sealed surfaces to fail. Trust me, there are not enough patches to keep our roads repaired.

ECISD has spent tons of money, but our school system sports 16 failed schools. That means thousands of our children are not prepared to move forward through even more rigorous years of education. But we continue to pay Superintendent salaries that are outlandish for this performance record. What do you think would happen to the CEO of a company who allowed that level of failure in that many parts of a corporation? And let’s not forget those below the superintendent who hold positions in the administration of ECISD. My children are grown, grand children are nearly all grown. All received and are receiving better education than ECISD provides.

Fix? Let teachers teach to the essential skills and knowledge levels their disciplines require. Support them in that endeavor rather than telling these college-educated professionals how to do what they have been trained to do. Remove disruptive students because their disruption amounts to grand theft education from the rest of our student body.

Posted in on Sunday, August 18, 2019 6:15 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
93°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: S at 18mph
Feels Like: 96°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 77°
Plenty of sun. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]