LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are city, county, and school district paying attention?

We have been electing government officials who are more interested in not listening to the tax payers than just about anything else. Our elected officials need to visit with people outside their personal/professional spheres to become more knowledgeable.

Rather than remodel the “community building” on Rainbow Drive to restore it to the fire and rescue station it originally was—the city would rather spend far more to build a new station somewhere else. Maybe none of those officials ever venture to Lawndale and the thousands of new homes, apartments, and the new school in far distant North Odessa.

Rather than mess around with the big surface plan downtown, why not remove and replace all those lead water mains below that surface. We do not need to appear in the news someday as a city with a lead contamination problem.

As for the county, evidently improving drainage in areas along North County Road West, Andrews Highway just south of Yukon, and other areas—just isn’t on their minds. It doesn’t occur to them that undrained pockets cause paved and chip-and-sealed surfaces to fail. Trust me, there are not enough patches to keep our roads repaired.

ECISD has spent tons of money, but our school system sports 16 failed schools. That means thousands of our children are not prepared to move forward through even more rigorous years of education. But we continue to pay Superintendent salaries that are outlandish for this performance record. What do you think would happen to the CEO of a company who allowed that level of failure in that many parts of a corporation? And let’s not forget those below the superintendent who hold positions in the administration of ECISD. My children are grown, grand children are nearly all grown. All received and are receiving better education than ECISD provides.

Fix? Let teachers teach to the essential skills and knowledge levels their disciplines require. Support them in that endeavor rather than telling these college-educated professionals how to do what they have been trained to do. Remove disruptive students because their disruption amounts to grand theft education from the rest of our student body.