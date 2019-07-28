LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Wake up before it is too late

This past week has been a real eye opener, and proved what we had feared under Obama and Biden. When we vote Islam terrorists into our House and Senate we are on the downhill side of American excellence. The MOD Squad, Mr. Amash, the Mexican house and Senate members think they are God. The migrants that have come into America, Isis supporters, Hamas, Somalia, and AOL are breaking the law and treat the people that are enforcing the law rotten need to be sent home to take care of their people.

There is no respect for all the law enforcers, DEA, ICE, Border Patrol, only lies and abuse. The Dems at one time had integrity and honor, not now.

We have religious leaders, the ACU, the feminists, the socialism supporters don’t want our borders protected. Pelosi, Hoyer, Schiff and Nader and all these destroy the GOP and our goals.

We need to help those in need, but bringing in illegals is only making it impossible for our people (the ones that want do things, with the law) get thrown away, while the few GOP and most of the Democrats want to give everything to law breakers. We have terrorists, people that have and are killing our military with no consequences. We send them into give their lives so the Democrats can do their evil.

If people don’t wake up we are going to be under their rule.

Our children are sacrificing their rights, so illegals receive the that they work for. They have to take what is left. I think Odessa and Midland have leaders that want the very best for our students and give them the best they can.

If older people, law abiding people and our leaders don’t start speaking out and standing up for the law, we’ll have nothing. God is still in charge and he can take of things very fast. We have to obey and follow the Bible and the Constitution.