LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Research the candidates

The U.S. House Representative TX-11 is the most contentious because of the number of candidates running. The Hon. Mike Conaway is retiring and stepping down by end of year 2020. We will miss him.

I have been reading and listening to all the controversies and issues surrounding the candidates. I have spoken to some of them. I respect their decisions in putting their names out there and run for the position. They will be representing approximately 800,000 constituents in 26 counties.

There have been a lot of calls about my preference. There are 10 candidates: This is how they are listed in the ballot: Brandon Batch, Robert Tucker, August Pfluger, Jamie Berryhill, Wesley W. Virdell, J. Ross Lacy, Gene Barber, Ned Luscombe, Casey Gray and J.D. Faircloth.

I have worked for Judge Tryon Lewis as district director and Mike Conaway as regional director for a combined 14 years serving Ector and Andrews counties. (I also served Ward and Winkler counties under Judge Lewis for 6.5 years). Serving our constituents is very rewarding and I have done that through the years. I believe it is the most important part of the position. To represent and help the people that elected you.

When Judge Lewis came out with his endorsement and the candidate of his choosing, I called him and we discussed how he made his decision. Very simply, he stated, “through process of elimination.” And here are the questions you should ask yourself when making your decision as to who you will support.

1. Is this candidate a member of the Republican Party? Is he involved in the local arm of the party? Does this candidate have a track record of fighting for conservative principles of the Republican Party?

2. Does this candidate have a background or have worked in any local or state government? Or a position where he represents constituents and community with an arm of our government, local or state?

3. Has this candidate served or have been on the board of any local non-profit organizations?

3. Does this candidate have any knowledge, experience and understands the oil and gas industry?

4. Does this candidate reside or own a property in the TX-11 District?

5. Does this candidate exercise good, moral and ethical conduct throughout his life?

Educate yourself with your choice candidate by checking their websites, online research or call them.

TX-11 needs a good representation. Please keep that in mind when you are in the polling booth.

May God guide and bless us all.