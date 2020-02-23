  • February 23, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Research the candidates - Odessa American: Letters To Editor

e-Edition Subscribe

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Research the candidates

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 6:45 am

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Research the candidates Gloria G. Apolinario Odessa Odessa American

The U.S. House Representative TX-11 is the most contentious because of the number of candidates running. The Hon. Mike Conaway is retiring and stepping down by end of year 2020. We will miss him.

I have been reading and listening to all the controversies and issues surrounding the candidates. I have spoken to some of them. I respect their decisions in putting their names out there and run for the position. They will be representing approximately 800,000 constituents in 26 counties.

There have been a lot of calls about my preference. There are 10 candidates: This is how they are listed in the ballot: Brandon Batch, Robert Tucker, August Pfluger, Jamie Berryhill, Wesley W. Virdell, J. Ross Lacy, Gene Barber, Ned Luscombe, Casey Gray and J.D. Faircloth.

I have worked for Judge Tryon Lewis as district director and Mike Conaway as regional director for a combined 14 years serving Ector and Andrews counties. (I also served Ward and Winkler counties under Judge Lewis for 6.5 years). Serving our constituents is very rewarding and I have done that through the years. I believe it is the most important part of the position. To represent and help the people that elected you.

When Judge Lewis came out with his endorsement and the candidate of his choosing, I called him and we discussed how he made his decision. Very simply, he stated, “through process of elimination.” And here are the questions you should ask yourself when making your decision as to who you will support.

1. Is this candidate a member of the Republican Party? Is he involved in the local arm of the party? Does this candidate have a track record of fighting for conservative principles of the Republican Party?

2. Does this candidate have a background or have worked in any local or state government? Or a position where he represents constituents and community with an arm of our government, local or state?

3. Has this candidate served or have been on the board of any local non-profit organizations?

3. Does this candidate have any knowledge, experience and understands the oil and gas industry?

4. Does this candidate reside or own a property in the TX-11 District?

5. Does this candidate exercise good, moral and ethical conduct throughout his life?

Educate yourself with your choice candidate by checking their websites, online research or call them.

TX-11 needs a good representation. Please keep that in mind when you are in the polling booth.

May God guide and bless us all.

Posted in on Sunday, February 23, 2020 6:45 am. | Tags:

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Showers in the Vicinity
47°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: SSE at 3mph
Feels Like: 47°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 43°
Windy with morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 38°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 56°/Low 29°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]