  • April 12, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Freedom taken for granted

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Freedom taken for granted

Posted: Sunday, April 12, 2020 6:45 am

Clara Ilene Sissel, Odessa

I know where the cure for the brokeness we are in now lies: Now that I have your attention, please hear me out!

I am now almost 86 years old and I have seen a lot in my time but nothing like the craziness of today.

We live in America, folks!

Land of the free, but where is the free now? Today?

We’ve taken our freedom for granted far too long but most of all we’ve taken God for granted, too long! Way too long!!

We’ve done it our way and I ask you – How is that working out for us?

Our way is not the answer.

But God’s way is always has been the answer – the only one, only, final answer!

God is everywhere! God is in control everywhere! There never has never been a time since the beginning of time, that has not been in control. And oh did I mention? God always always will be in control. God has the final word.

Now if we will humbly come to our knees in true faith, believing God is in control, God will turn this world-wide mess around.

If!! We truly in our hearts ask God humbly to forgive our unbelief and repent God will hear – God always listens. God loves us, people!

Why else would God send his only son, Jesus Christ, to die on the cross for our sins – each and everyone one of us who believe? Answer that! I miss my friends at church. I want to go back to church!

So in the meantime while we are still waking up to this mess we are in. Just tune in to the bible – teachings of some of the Permian Basins faithful pastors like Griffin Jones and Denny Comstock (Crossroads), Bryan McWilliams (First Baptist-Odessa), Matt Wilson (Antioch Christian). Just to name a few.

If you still don’t believe me why don’t you ask someone older than myself like, say a godly lady of 100 years Lola David (and others) Just ask people of age, who have seen way more than most of us.

Is pride stopping us from saging. God we have been so wrong for so long and we have so take you for granted way toolong. So please forgive our unbelief that you are still in control. Help us Lord. Show us the right way. I ask you can we afford not to seek our true and forever help?

In closing, all I can say Permian Basin (America world). Prove me wrong!

Remember love one another! Read II Chronicle 7:14.

May God Save our souls.

Posted in on Sunday, April 12, 2020 6:45 am.

